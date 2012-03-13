India's retail inflation eases to lowest since 2012
NEW DELHI, June 12 India's annual consumer price inflation eased further to 2.18 percent in May, driven down by cooling food prices, government data showed on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 13 Banks and technology shares led the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq more than 1 percent higher on Tuesday as U.S retail sales exceeded expectations last month and concerns eased about the euro zone's crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 118.97 points, or 0.92 percent, to 13,078.68. The S&P 500 Index gained 13.21 points, or 0.96 percent, to 1,384.30. The Nasdaq Composite added 32.15 points, or 1.08 percent, to 3,015.81.
The S&P 500 climbed to 1,384.75, it highest intraday level since June 2008, and the Nasdaq hit 3,017.42, its highest mark since December 2000.
* Seeks members' nod to declare final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share