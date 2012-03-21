NEW YORK, March 21 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies slipped on Wednesday, with mining companies falling for a second straight day even as metals prices crept higher.

Mexican cement company Cemex bucked the trend. Its shares jumped 4.6 percent to $8.14 in New York, a day after a major earthquake struck Mexico and damaged hundreds of buildings and homes.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs also was up.

Among miners, shares of BHP Billiton were down 1 percent at $72.27 following heavy losses on Tuesday, while shares of Gold Fields Ltd were down 1.1 percent at $13.92.

Copper and gold prices bounced on Wednesday, and analysts attributed the gains in gold to short-covering.

European banks were mostly lower, in line with declines in Europe as weak U.S. housing data drove fears about non-performing loans. In New York, shares of Banco Santander fell 3.1 percent at $8.19, and shares of Deutsche Bank lost 1.1 percent at $50.89. Shares of National Bank of Greece were down 3.3 percent at $3.24.

Barclays analysts in a research note said, however, that Europe's largest banks would have passed a U.S.-style stress test.

In addition to Cemex, among the biggest Latin American ADR gainers was Argentina's biggest energy company, YPF. Its shares were up 8.3 percent at $29.72 after it said it resisted government pressure to hold back dividend payments. It proposed to distribute last year's profits to shareholders in the form of new shares.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts < .BKADR> was down 0.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.03 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.2 percent. Its index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.3 percent.