By Ryan Vlastelica
| NEW YORK, April 30
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday after data showed that Spain had
slipped into recession, bringing concerns about Europe back to
the forefront even though the news was not unexpected.
Banking stocks were among the day's biggest decliners as
investors focused on Spain's ability to deal with its budget
deficit, as well as the risk of other regions experiencing a
slowdown.
Barclays Plc lost 2.3 percent to $14.20, and Banco
Santander was off 2.8 percent to $6.29. Lloyd's Banking
Group lost 1.5 percent to $1.96 while UBS AG
fell 1.9 percent to $12.46. Spanish telecom firm Telefonica
fell 2.9 percent to $14.63.
Shares were lower around the world, though Europe led
losses. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
fell 0.7 percent while the broader BNY Mellon index of leading
American depositary receipts was off 0.7 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed
down 0.8 percent while the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.
The indexes for both Asia and Latin America
were down 0.6 percent, with banks pressured in both. Japan's
Nomura Holdings fell 0.5 percent to $4.09 while Banco
Del Chile was off 1.5 percent at $92.93. Korean firm KB
Financial was off 4.2 percent at $33.77.
In Asia, shares closed higher and Hong Kong stocks ended the
month of April with gains of 2.6 percent. Latin American stocks
were mixed as concerns about global growth offset the benefit of
some strong corporate results.
Among the most active ADRs, LDK Solar Co dropped 0.7
percent to $2.94 after the company forecast lower-than-expected
revenue for the current quarter.