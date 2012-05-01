NEW YORK May 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies rose on Tuesday after positive data from the United
States calmed fears about the pace of economic growth.
Markets were closed around the world for the May Day
holiday, with no trading in Europe, Hong Kong or Brazil, among
other markets.
Shares rebounded from a decline in the previous session on
fears over Europe's growth after data showed Spain was in a
recession. An index for European ADRs rose 1 percent
while the Latin American index was up 0.9 percent.
The broader BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary
receipts rose 0.7 percent while the S&P 500 was
up 1.1 percent after the Institute for Supply Management's
manufacturing index came in higher than expected.
The report, which follows a string of weaker-than-expected
indicators, eased jitters about a slowdown. Stocks in sectors
tied to growth, like materials and energy, surged. BHP Billiton
climbed 2.1 percent to $75.89 while mining firm Vale
S.A. was up 1.4 percent at $22.52. Rio Tinto
added 1.9 percent to $57.12.
Banking stocks, which were among the biggest decliners in
Monday's session, rebounded. HSBC Holding rose 2 percent
to $46.07 while Banco Bradesco was up 0.9 percent at
$16.18. Korea's Woori Finance rose 1.5 percent to $31.80.
Weighing on broader ADRs, the Asian index was flat,
pressured by weakness in Japan, where the Nikkei fell to a 2-1/2
month closing low.
Japan was pressured by a stronger yen and by China's
official purchasing managers' index, which rose less than
expected.
Among the most active Japanese ADRs, Sony Corp fell
1.2 percent to $16.02 while Toyota Motor was off 1.6
percent at $80.51.