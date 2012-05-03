NEW YORK May 3 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Thursday as data showing slower-than-expected
expansion in the U.S. services sector dented investor optimism
ahead of a key report due Friday.
Data showing signs of slowing U.S. economic growth spurred
selling across the energy complex ahead of Friday's key
government jobs report and sent crude futures down more
than 2 percent, weighing on energy-related stocks.
PetroChina fell 2.3 percent to $146.61 and Petrobras
lost 3.9 percent to $23.16. Brazil's Energy Minister
Edison Lobao said the chief executive of the state-run oil
company has removed more of the company's senior management in
an ongoing shakeup.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
fell 0.9 percent.
Stocks were also pressured by diminished hopes for new
policy measures from the European Central Bank after President
Mario Draghi said the ECB had not discussed cutting interest
rates this month and pointed to signs of economic recovery even
while acknowledging that downside risks to growth remain.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
declined 0.8 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed up 0.07 percent at 1,044.39 points after
relinquishing gains of as much as 1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.2
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.3 percent.