NEW YORK May 8 As uncertainties swirl over what
is next for the euro zone, U.S. investors are increasingly
pulling money out of exchange-traded funds tied to the region,
though activity in the group remains high.
Europe's sovereign debt crisis has returned to the forefront
of investor consciousness with Spain falling into recession and
after Greece's elections on Sunday raised new questions on
whether the country will stay in the euro.
The Vanguard MSCI European ETF saw net outflows of
almost $93 million in April, according to data from Index
Universe. The fund, which has about slightly under $1 billion in
assets, fell 3.9 percent in the month.
Investors pulled $128 million out of the iShares MSCI
Germany fund, which has about half of its holdings in
banks. Ugo Egbunike, a San Francisco-based ETF analyst at
IndexUniverse, said the outflows in the German fund were
"significant."
"ETF investors need to be aware of the sector tilt in a
fund, as many of the Europe ones that have taken the hardest hit
recently are ones that are top heavy in financials," he said.
At the same time, the near-unceasing flow of headlines from
the region have kept interest in the funds high. Volume on many
funds has skyrocketed while broader trading continues to be
thin. April volume on the New York Stock Exchange, the American
Stock Exchange and Nasdaq fell 7.4 percent year-over-year.
Weekly trading on the Global X FTSE Greece 20 ETF,
a small fund that is one of the few focused on Greece, is at its
highest since March not even two full trading days into the
week.
The 10-day average volume for the iShares MSCI Spain fund
is 77 percent over its 50-day average, while the 10-day
average for the equivalent French fund is up 20 percent
over its 50-day average.
"Investors are realizing that Europe's fortunes may be very
country dependent, meaning that the outlook for Germany or
Norway is potentially different than for Spain or Italy," said
Russ Koesterich, iShares global chief investment strategist in
San Francisco.
European shares sank to a four-month closing low on
Tuesday, hit by questions over Greece's commitment to its
bailout pledges.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
lost 2.2 percent while BNY Mellon index of leading
European ADRs lost 2 percent. The S&P 500 fell
1.3 percent.
In other markets, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
lost 2.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading
Latin American ADRs fell 3 percent.