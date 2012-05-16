NEW YORK May 16 U.S.-listed shares of Asian companies plunged on Wednesday as markets in the region posted their biggest one-day drop in six months.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.7 percent while the overall BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts fell 1 percent.

In comparison, the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 0.4 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index posted its biggest loss in six months on news that new lending by China's four biggest state-owned banks was flat in the first two weeks of May and total deposits extended April's decline to fall by around 200 billion yuan ($31.65 billion).

Japan's Nikkei share average also slipped 1 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of PetroChina fell 2 percent to $130.71 and Japan's Toyota Motor lost 2 percent to $76.72.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.4 percent.

U.S.-listed shares of Argentine state-controlled energy company YPF fell 7.3 percent to $13.18 on news that the company will name an audit committee to comply with U.S. market regulations once a new board of directors is seated in early June. The stock fell as low as $11.79 earlier.

YPF said in a statement it wants its American Depositary Shares to continue trading in New York. The company had said earlier that it was at risk of having the shares delisted since it was not complying with auditory regulations. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Leslie Adler)