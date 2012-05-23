NEW YORK May 23 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Wednesday as the possibility Greece might exit
the euro zone increased fears the region's debt crisis could
worsen and the global economy could be weakened.
Three euro zone officials told Reuters that members of the
bloc have been instructed to plan contingency measures in the
event of a Greek exit.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dropped 2.3 percent, putting the index on track for its
biggest percentage decline since early March. The Standard &
Poor's 500 index slumped 1.2 percent.
Economically sensitive sectors such as financials and
commodity-related stocks were among the hardest hit. Spain's
Banco Santander dropped 3.6 percent to $5.58, HSBC
Holdings fell 2.8 percent to $39.90 and Switzerland's
Credit Suisse lost 3 percent to $19.74.
A rise in the dollar and demand worries stemming from
a slowing global economy sent U.S. crude futures down
more than 2 percent to $89.81 a barrel, the first time the price
has fallen below $90 since early November.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
2.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 2.2 percent at 971.99 points.
France's Total declined 2.4 percent to $43.32, PetroChina
slipped 1.8 percent to $128.33 and Brazil's Petrobras
fell 2.9 percent to $19.30.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 2.1
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
shed 2.4 percent.