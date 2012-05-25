NEW YORK May 25 U.S.-listed shares of Latin American companies rallied on Friday, with energy shares leading the way higher after a period of weakness.

Oil prices were higher on the lack of progress in negotiations with Iran over its disputed nuclear program, as well as a rise in U.S. consumer sentiment that helped to lift optimism.

Investors sought bargains in the group as crude futures headed for a fourth straight weekly loss. Petroleo Brasil surged 2.4 percent to $19.71. Compania Nacional was up 1.8 percent at $6.62. Shares of Petroleo are on track to snap 11 straight weeks of losses.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts for Latin America rose 1.2 percent, while a broader index of ADRs was flat, as was the S&P 500.

European ADRs, which have been volatile in recent weeks because of the economic and political uncertainties in the euro zone, were also flat. European shares rose 0.2 percent, led by defensive shares.

Asian shares were the weakest of the day, dropping 0.7 percent. In Hong Kong, shares closed out a third straight week of losses, with the European debt crisis and slowing Chinese economy unnerving investors.

Solar power companies were among the weakest in Asia, with LDK Solar Co off 6.6 percent at $2.42 and Suntech Power down 5.7 percent at $1.82. (Editing by Andrew Hay)