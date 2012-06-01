NEW YORK, June 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Friday, led by losses in Asian companies, and
were on track for almost a 3 percent decline for the week.
Bearish sentiment prevailed across the board after a much
weaker-than-expected U.S. May payrolls report. The Dow
industrials turned negative for the year and the S&P 500 was on
track to close at its lowest since early January. The benchmark
traded below its 200-day average for the first time in 2012.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 1.8 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
lost 2.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 2.2
percent. In Japan, the Nikkei average slid to mark its ninth
straight week of losses, the longest such run in 20 years, after
disappointing Chinese and U.S. data deepened fears of a global
slowdown in the throes of Europe's debt crisis.
Japanese exporters were hurt by the double whammy of data
suggesting slowing demand for their products and a strong yen,
which rocketed to an 11-1/2 year high against the euro and
stayed firm against the dollar as investors flocked to buy the
safe-haven currency.
U.S.-listed shares of Toyota Motor lost 2.7 percent
to $74.79, and Canon Inc fell 4.3 percent to $38.20.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
1.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs fell 2.2 percent.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)