NEW YORK, June 8 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Friday, led lower by the stocks of
commodity-related companies as basic metals and oil prices
extended losses.
Copper hit a six-month low while oil could post its sixth
straight weekly decline, both on concerns about demand spurred
by China's interest-rate cut Thursday and Spain's deepening bank
crisis.
U.S.-traded shares of miner BHP Billiton plc fell
2.4 percent to $62.86 and the ADRs of Brazil's energy giant
Petrobras dropped 4.1 percent to $19.27.
The strength of the U.S. dollar further weighed on foreign
shares because they become relatively more expensive as the
greenback rises. The U.S. dollar index gained 0.5 percent
on the day.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
slipped 0.4 percent. In contrast, the S&P 500 index
rose 0.5 percent.
For the week, the broad ADR index was up 3.5 percent, on
track to post its largest weekly percentage gain since late
January.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
mostly flat. The ADRs of Banco Santander rose 2.9
percent to $6.11, setting up a weekly gain of more than 14
percent. The stock had fallen in nine of the last 11 weeks and
last week hit a low of $5.20, its lowest since March 2009.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed
down 0.24 percent as investors positioned for a possible batch
of weak Chinese economic data over the weekend.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped
1.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs fell 1.4 percent.