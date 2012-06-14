NEW YORK, June 14 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies edged up on Thursday, with financial stocks leading gains after news that central banks are prepared to help steady markets after Greece's weekend election.

G20 officials told Reuters that central banks from major economies stand ready to take steps to stabilize financial markets and prevent a credit squeeze if the Greek elections cause major market turbulence.

Shares of bank ADRs added to gains following the report, including Barclays, up 3.9 percent at $12.11; Spain's Banco Santander, up 2 percent at $6.22; and the Royal Bank of Scotland, up 4.1 percent at $7.14. Shares of the National Bank of Greece surged 31 percent to $1.61.

Banks are expected to be the most vulnerable to problems as the euro zone crisis goes on and particularly if Spain's financial health deteriorates further.

Investor focus has been centered on the Greek elections, scheduled for Sunday, and what they could mean for market volatility. Many investors are expecting high volatility following the event and are worried about the country's possible exit from the euro zone.

Also late in the U.S. session, the British finance minister said Britain's government and the Bank of England will act together with new monetary policy tools to handle tightening credit and financial market conditions because of the euro zone crisis.

Among the day's decliners was Finland's Nokia, whose shares dropped 15.8 percent to $2.35 after it issued a profit warning and announced 10,000 job cuts.

Shares of Credit Suisse also declined after the Swiss National Bank urged the company to boost its capital. Its ADRs fell 9.4 percent to close at $17.97.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was up 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 1.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.7 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.5 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.4 percent.