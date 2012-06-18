By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Monday, led lower by European stocks as rising
Spanish and Italian bond yields indicated increasing fear of
euro zone debt crisis contagion despite a victory for
pro-bailout parties in the Greek election on Sunday.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
was up 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.7 percent. Shares in Europe fell as renewed fears over
the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy eclipsed initial relief
over Greek election results that lessened the likelihood of an
imminent exit from the euro zone.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
unofficially ended 1.2 percent lower to 2,154.08 points, while
the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
shares closed 0.04 percent higher at 993.67 points, after
gaining as much as 1.1 percent in morning trade.
"The Greek vote was just the first step. They (the euro
zone) still have a long way to go, hard work to do," said JJ
Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade.
Banks were the biggest losers. U.S.-listed shares of
Barclays PLC fell 3.1 percent to $12.30 and Credit
Suisse fell 3 percent to $18.31.
U.S.-traded shares of the National Bank of Greece
were off 3.8 percent at $1.75 and the Royal Bank of Scotland
lost 5.2 percent to $7.42.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.5
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
were up 0.2 percent.