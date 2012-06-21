NEW YORK, June 21 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies tumbled on Thursday as weak data from around the world added to the belief the economy was slowing.

Sectors tied to economic growth prospects were the hardest hit, with energy and material shares declining.

Data showed business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June, while Chinese manufacturing contracted. U.S. factory growth was slowed by weak overseas demand, and jobless claims came in higher than expected.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts slumped 1.7 percent while the Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1.5 percent.

Energy shares were among the weakest of the day, dropping alongside a 2.8 percent fall in the price of crude oil. BP Plc sank 4.5 percent to $38.18 while BHP Billiton Plc lost 3.6 percent to $56.44.

Among Asian energy firms, China Petroleum fell 1.5 percent to $89.36 and Cnooc Ltd shed 4.8 percent to $188.80. In Latin America, CPFL Energia S.A. fell 0.7 percent to $25.05 and Petroleo Brasil was off 1.5 percent at $20.16.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 1.6 percent while European stocks fell 0.5 percent on concerns about the weak data.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was off 1.7 percent.

In Asia, Hong Kong shares posted their biggest drop in three weeks on the manufacturing data, falling 1.6 percent. Latin American shares fell and broke a four-day streak of gains. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)