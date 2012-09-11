NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies climbed on Tuesday, led by European banks after
Deutsche Bank said it wouldn't raise more capital from
shareholders to meet tougher requirements on risk.
Shares of Deutsche Bank surged 5.7 percent to $42.47
after the bank outlined a plan of asset sales and cost cuts. The
measures will involve a $5 billion restructuring charge, the
bank said.
Among other European banks, Credit Suisse climbed 2.4
percent to $21.48 and Barclays Plc gained 4.2 percent to
$13.68. Euro zone banks soared 2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European American Depositary
Receipts rose 1.6 percent, outpacing the broader ADR
index, which was up 1.4 percent.
Shares were up broadly as hopes grew that the Federal
Reserve would announce new stimulus at its upcoming policy
meeting. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent.
Cyclical sectors, which are tied to the pace of economic
growth and include banks and material companies, were among the
biggest gainers on the day.
In Asia, Aluminum China rose 1.4 percent to $9.95
while Chinese oil firm Cnooc Ltd added 3.9 percent to
$190.60.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.9
percent. Gains were limited as Chinese shares snapped a
three-day rally ahead of the Fed meeting.
An index of Latin American ADRs rose 1.2 percent.
Banco Bradesco rose 1 percent to $16.81 while Petroleo
Brasil rose 2.1 percent to $22.20.
In company news, SGOCO Group Ltd rose 26 percent to
$1.91 in erratic trading. This was the first day of trading for
the company since May 16 when it was halted following
allegations of double-booking of sales and other issues.
On Tuesday, the company said an independent investigation
showed such allegations were false.