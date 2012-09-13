NEW YORK, Sept 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were little changed on Thursday as investors stepped
to the sidelines ahead of a possible decision on stimulus from
the Federal Reserve.
The Federal Open Market Committee policy meeting concludes
later in the day and many investors expect the U.S. central bank
to announce a third round of quantitative easing to boost
growth.
Expectations for stimulus have come amid signs of slowing
expansion, including weak data on the labor market, although
equities have rallied in recent months as investors bet on
additional accommodative policies.
Cyclical sectors like materials and banks, which are tied to
the pace of growth, were flat on Thursday as investors moved to
the sidelines ahead of the announcement. The sectors were among
the biggest gainers in that rally and could be hit the hardest
if the Fed disappoints.
Barclays Plc, which has surged 35 percent over the
past three months, was 0.1 percent higher at $13.91 on Thursday.
Lloyd's Banking Group, up 28 percent over the past three
months, was flat on the day at $2.45.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
was flat, as was an index of leading European ADRs
. The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1 percent.
Defensive shares, which are seen as having less correlation
to the Fed's decision, rose on the day. Insurer Prudential Plc
rose 1.5 percent to $26.92 while China Telecom
was up 1.7 percent at $61.03.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs slid 0.2
percent as did an index of Latin American ADRs.
In company news, China Green Agriculture Inc slumped
7.8 percent to $4 after reporting its fourth-quarter results.