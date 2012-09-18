NEW YORK, Sept 18 U.S.-listed shares of Japanese
companies fell in New York on Tuesday as protests over a
territorial dispute between China and Japan disrupted production
at some high-profile Japanese companies.
Anti-Japan protests reignited across China on Tuesday, the
sensitive anniversary marking Tokyo's occupation of its giant
neighbor, escalating a maritime dispute that has forced major
Japanese firms to suspend business there.
U.S.-listed shares of Nissan Motor Co sank 3.7
percent, and it was the most-traded stock on the local index
after the automaker said on Monday it had suspended production
in China for two days. Honda Motor Co dropped 1.7
percent to $33.31.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.4 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
dipped 0.2 percent.
Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to
economic data this week for direction after a rally that was
driven primarily by central banks' stimulus policies.
Investors continued to take profit on euro zone banks, which
have risen nearly 50 percent since late July, when the head of
the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, pledged to defend the
euro. On Tuesday, the banking sector shed 2.9 percent.
In New York, Lloyds Bank lost 3.1 percent to $2.48.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.4 percent.
Elsewhere, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 0.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs dipped 0.2 percent.