NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S.-listed shares of Japanese
companies rose on Wednesday as the Bank of Japan eased monetary
policy to bolster an economy suffering from sluggish global
demand and the fallout from a territorial dispute with China.
The move in the New York-traded shares mirrored a rally in
the underlying Tokyo market, which climbed to its best level in
four months.
The Bank of Japan said it would increase its asset buying
and loan program, currently its key monetary easing tool, by 10
trillion yen ($127 billion) to 80 trillion yen.
The move went some way to ease concerns about the economic
effects of a dispute between Japan and China over a group of
Islands that has led to some Japanese businesses in China
temporarily halting production.
Shares of Nissan Motor Co rose 1.8 percent after
falling sharply in the last session. The automaker said on
Monday it had suspended production in China for two days.
The BNY Mellon index of Japanese American depositary
receipts rose 0.7 percent. The Nikkei closed up 1.2
percent in the overnight session. The BNY Mellon index of
leading Asian ADRs rose 0.6 percent.
The move in Japanese stocks outstripped the broader market.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
rose 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
added 0.2 percent.
Wall Street edged higher as positive reports on the U.S.
housing market continued to point to a sector that was slowly on
the mend. However, a slump in the price of oil for a third
straight day weighed on energy shares and capped gains in the
overall market.
The slump in Brent crude to a six-week low comes on the
heels of suspected Saudi efforts to lower prices as well as
worries about the strength of the global economy.
Shares of some European oil companies fell, pressuring the
Europe-wide index. Shares of Royal Dutch Shell fell 0.4
percent to $72.25, while shares of France's Total rose
0.3 percent, recovering from an earlier loss.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.4 percent.