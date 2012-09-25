NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies dipped on Tuesday, weighed by large declines in
Brazilian bank stocks on concern over government intervention in
the country's banking sector.
U.S.-traded shares of Banco Bradesco fell more than
6 percent a day after the lender said it would cut interest
rates on all its credit card products, reigniting earnings
concerns.
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's government has for
months made a priority of lowering bank spreads, the difference
between what lenders pay in interest to depositors and what they
charge in interest on loans, in an effort to support a sluggish
recovery in Latin America's top economy.
Other U.S.-traded shares of Brazilian banks fell, with Itau
Unibanco off 5.8 percent at $15.81 and Banco Santander
Brasil down 4.5 percent at $7.63.
Adding to the Brazilian gloom, miner stocks fell after
investors took profits following steep gains in recent weeks.
Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded steel maker Usiminas
citing the recent outperformance by the
stock.
U.S.-traded shares of CSN dropped 7.7 percent to
$5.73 after a local newspaper said the flat steel producer is
considering a bid for ThyssenKrupp's money-losing Steel Americas
unit.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.4 percent, with Latin American ADRs down
1.5 percent and Brazilian ADRs off 2.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs shed
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.36 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.5
percent.