NEW YORK, Sept 26 European and Japanese
companies led U.S.-listed shares of foreign firms lower on
Wednesday amid violent anti-austerity clashes in Spain and
Greece, as many Tokyo-traded shares went ex-dividend.
Violent clashes in the streets of Athens and Madrid
underscored the troubles the euro zone must resolve in order to
move forward reforms imposed on both economies.
Euro zone equities had their worst session in two months,
with banks among the hardest hit as traders cashed in recent
gains in the sector. U.S.-traded shares of Banco Santander
fell 4.1 percent to $7.52 and those of Deutsche Bank
dropped 4.5 percent to $39.58.
The BNY Mellon index of leading ADRs fell 1 percent
and the subindex of European ADRs lost 1.2 percent.
In Japan, about 55 percent of the broad Topix index
components passed the deadline for investors to be awarded
rights to first-half dividends, drying up demand. The BNY Mellon
index of American depositary receipts of Japanese companies
dropped 1.7 percent.
Toyota and Nissan are among Japanese automakers cutting back
production in China in the wake of anti-Japan protests that
shuttered dealerships and darkened their sales outlook in the
world's biggest car market.
Toyota ADRs fell 2.2 percent to $78.67 and Honda
lost 2.4 percent to $31.47.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped 1
percent.
Major markets in Latin America ended lower, also hit by
concerns over Europe, but the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs edged up 0.06 percent.
Brazilian steel maker CSN rose 2.3 percent to $5.79
following an 8.9 percent drop on Tuesday, while Mexico's America
Movil gained 1.1 percent to $25.43.
On the down side, Argentina's YPF dropped 4.4
percent to $13.09.