NEW YORK, Sept 28 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies fell on Friday, led lower by French and Japanese firms, but indexes showed gains for the month and third quarter.

Among European companies French stocks were some of the worst hit after President Francois Hollande unveiled higher taxes on business and a 75 percent tax for France's richest citizens.

U.S.-traded shares of energy giant Total SA dropped 2.9 percent to $50.10 and Sanofi fell 3.2 percent to $43.06.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 1.6 percent and the broad BNY ADR index lost 1.4 percent.

The broader index was positive for the month and quarter, posting gains of 3 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Japanese ADRs led declines for Asian companies on Friday, as the Nikkei index hit a two-week low on concerns about falling revenues for Japanese companies operating in China.

Sagging sales of Japanese products in the world's second-largest economy contributed to a drop in industrial output, which fell in August to a 15-month low.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.1 percent with ADRs of Sony, Canon and Honda all down more than 3 percent.

Brazilian ADRs fell on losses in financial shares as investors worried about government pressure to reduce banking spreads.

ADRs of Itau Unibanco fell 2.3 percent to $15.28 while those of Banco Bradesco lost 1.6 percent to $16.07 and Banco Santander Brasil declined 2.4 percent to close at $7.37.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 1.1 percent.