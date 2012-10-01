Oct 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies
opened the quarter with modest gains, led by strong stock
performances in Latin American companies.
U.S.-traded shares of Argentine companies did particularly
well, with telecom holding company Nortel Inversora
gaining 7.7 percent to $11.10 and Petrobras Argentina, a
subsidiary of Brazil's Petrobras adding 4.4 percent to
its share price.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
gained 1.1 percent on the day. Some of the region's stocks lost
ground, such as Chile's IFM Investment Ltd, which fell
4.3 percent, and Mexico's Grupo Casa Saba, a
pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler, which fell 3.5
percent. The broad BNY ADR index for foreign companies
traded in the U.S. rose 0.5 percent.
Stock prices of French companies rebounded slightly since
Friday's downturn. CGG Veritas, which makes geophysical
equipment for oil and gas companies, rose 0.7 percent to $33.07.
French stocks fell last week after President Francois Hollande
presented his plan to tax businesses and wealthy French citizens
at higher rates.
The BNY Mellon index of European stocks listed in the U.S.
gained 0.6 percent, while Asian stocks ended up
just 0.04 percent.
Chinese web services company Baidu fell 3.5 percent
on worries that the company would lose Internet traffic to
competitor Qihoo 360, a software company that recently
launched a new browser. Qihoo fell 1 percent on the day.
An analyst from the investment firm Jefferies Group
downgraded Baidu - also known as "China's Google" -- to hold
from buy.