NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose slightly on Monday, buoyed by gains in Asian stocks on news that the Bank of Japan is leaning toward easing monetary policy again next week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 0.31 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.84 percent following news that the Bank of Japan was planning on easing monetary policy again next week, according to sources familiar with its thinking.

Almost all Japanese ADRs climbed on Monday.

The U.S.-listed stock of Nomura Holdings jumped 2.5 percent to $3.66, while the ADRs of Sony Corp gained 1.2 percent to $12.29.

Shares of China Mobile Ltd rose 2.6 percent to $55.47 after the company, which is the world's biggest mobile carrier based on the number of subscribers, reported that its third-quarter net profit increased. China Petroleum shares gained 1.7 percent to $107.12.

China's cabinet has also requested ambitious economic reform proposals from policy advisers.

In contrast to the upswing in the overall ADR market and Asian ADRs, the U.S.-listed shares of Latin American companies fell - led by a 3.5 percent drop in Mexico's Homex Development Corp to $13.81.

Brazil's Banco Bradesco shed 1 percent to $15.71.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs added 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares slipped 0.4 percent.