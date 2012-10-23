NEW YORK Oct 23 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies slid across the board o n T uesday on concerns about
corporate earnings and fresh worries over the euro zone's debt
crisis as Spanish bond yields rose.
An index of global equities hit its lowest in more
than six weeks as earnings or revenues from various sectors and
regions, including those of Taiwanese hardware manufacturer Acer
, Swedish engineer Alfa Laval and American
chemicals company DuPont, disappointed investors.
A stronger U.S. dollar further weighed on foreign shares, as
it makes buying greenback-denominated offshore shares more
costly.
Among the largest declines were U.S.-traded shares of
Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal, down 5.8 percent at
$15.60, and Sao Paulo-based Itau Unibanco, down 3.9
percent at $14.
Spain's borrowing costs rose after Moody's downgraded five
of the country's regions. Comments by European Central Bank
official Yves Mersch that the bank's new bond-buying program was
subject to "risk management" also weighed on investor sentiment.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 2.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
did only slightly better, down 1.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
2.0 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares ended down 1.7 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 1.9
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
lost 2.2 percent.
ADRs of ARM jumped 11.1 percent to $31.25 after
the British chip designer beat quarterly profit forecasts,
helped by the adoption of its most powerful processor technology
in smartphones and tablet computers from the likes of Apple and
Samsung.