NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies declined on Friday as corporate earnings reports and outlooks pointed to a sagging global economy.

Data on Friday showed U.S. growth picked up in the third quarter but still underscored the economic recovery was weak.

China Life Insurance Co Ltd lost 2 percent to $43.50 in New York trading as the world's largest insurer by market value posted its first quarterly loss since 2008 due to big impairment losses from a sluggish domestic stock market.

Ericsson slumped 5.1 percent to $8.61 after the telecom equipment maker reported a 42 percent drop in core profit and promised more cost cuts to protect itself from tough competition and slowing orders.

The tepid results join a parade of companies with large global footprints to post soft earnings and a cautious outlook, including Apple Inc after the close on Thursday.

The overhang from the disappointing earnings season outweighed economic data showing U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2 percent annual rate, higher than expectations but not enough to lower unemployment.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts lost 0.7 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index shed 0.5 percent.

The ADR index is currently down 1.5 percent for the week.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.1 percent down at 1,097.35 points.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs dropped 1.1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.3 percent.

Japanese automakers fell as sales were dented by a territorial spat between Japan and China over disputed islands that triggered anti-Japanese protests and a boycott of Japanese goods.

Toyota Motor declined 1.8 percent to $77.07, Honda Motor Co and shed 2.9 percent to $31.49.