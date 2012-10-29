NEW YORK Oct 29 There was no trading in
U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies on Monday, with U.S.
stock markets closed as a huge and potentially damaging
hurricane was expected to hit the U.S. East Coast later in the
day.
All U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday and possibly
Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said late
on Sunday, reversing an earlier plan that would have kept
electronic trading going on Monday. The Nasdaq also said its
markets would be closed.
Hurricane Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast,
took aim at the most densely populated U.S. region on Monday,
forcing hundreds of thousands to seek higher ground, halting
public transport and closing schools, businesses and government
departments.
The storm comes amid continued problems in Europe, as Spain
continued to hesitate over seeking euro zone assistance and
political turmoil persisted in Italy. European shares
fell 0.4 percent.
In company news, Petrobras reported earnings that
missed expectations while media reports read that UBS AG
would announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it takes the knife to
its investment banking operations, particularly its fixed income
business.