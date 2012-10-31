NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rose slightly on Wednesday, the first trading session since a massive storm in the U.S. Northeast forced a two-day closure of markets.

Trading was volatile, with many market participants unable to reach their offices or work from home because of power outages and issues with public transportation. Volumes looked to be higher than average with traders working through two days of pent-up demand.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of European shares rose 0.6 percent, lifted by banking stocks. Deutsche Bank gained 3.6 percent to $45.34 while Credit Suisse advanced 2.6 percent to $23.14.

Asian shares slipped. The BNY Mellon index of Asian shares fell 0.4 percent on weakness in semiconductor stocks. Siliconware Precision Industries lost 5.9 percent to $4.79 and United Microelectronics dropped 2.6 percent to $1.87.