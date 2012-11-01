NEW YORK Nov 1 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies rallied on Thursday boosted by upbeat economic data in the United States and China.

Bullish job market and consumer confidence U.S. data lifted Wall Street, as trading continued to return to normal following the devastating sweep through the U.S. North East of storm Sandy.

Further supporting global equities, official and private-sector factory surveys in China showed the world's second-biggest economy regaining some traction.

"China bottoming is critical to some of the energy-related and commodity companies and to some extent, tech as well," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Among the largest percentage movers, the U.S.-traded shares of Brazil's Vale rose 2.9 percent to $18.86 and China's Sinopec added 4 percent to $109.43.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts rose 1.16 percent, while in comparison the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.09 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.2 percent, tracking the FTSEurofirst 300's 1.24 percent gain.

ADRs of Lloyds banking Group jumped 7.6 percent to $2.82 as progress in the bank's recovery plan overshadowed the increased cost of correcting past wrongdoing.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs gained 1.36 percent.