NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S.-listed shares of European
companies fell on Monday as mounting provisions at HSBC Holdings
hit bank stocks while political doubts in
Greece also dented investor sentiment.
A U.S. fine for violating federal anti-money laundering laws
could cost HSBC significantly more than $1.5 billion and is
likely to lead to criminal charges as well, HSBC, Europe's
biggest bank, said on Monday. U.S.-listed shares of HSBC shed
0.8 percent to $49.52 as the bank's regulatory problems
overshadowed higher underlying profits at the company.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.6 percent
at 1,108.58 points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index declined by 1.2 percent to 2,517.67 points.
Shares of other banks in the region were also pressured.
U.S.-traded shares of Barclays PLC fell 0.7 percent to
$15.20, and Deutsche Bank lost 0.5 percent to $45.23.
Traders said uncertainty over a Greek vote on labor reforms
for the debt-ridden country was also impacting European stocks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
ended flat, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.3 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs ended little changed.