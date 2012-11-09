NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S.-listed shares of European
companies fell on Friday, on fresh concerns that Greece may not
immediately secure a deal to unlock access to urgently needed
international aid.
Euro zone finance ministers are unlikely to release a new
tranche of loans to Greece on Monday as there is no agreement
yet on how to make its debt sustainable but Athens is set to get
two more years to cut debt, officials said.
Adding to worries, comments by President Barack Obama and
House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner left investors
little hope that a deal to avoid the "fiscal cliff" - a
combination of government spending cuts and tax rises to come
into effect by law in early 2013 that may cut the federal budget
deficit but also tip the economy back into recession - was on
the horizon.
European banks were among the hardest hit. U.S.-listed
shares of Deutsche Bank fell 2.1 percent to $42.35 and
Credit Suisse fell 1 percent to $22.63. New York-traded
shares of UBS fell 0.8 percent at $15.08.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was flat, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index
rose 0.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost
0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs added 0.4
percent while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American
ADRs fell 0.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Japan's Toyota Motor rose 0.5
percent to $78.73 and Nippon Telegraph gained 2.3
percent to $23.30.