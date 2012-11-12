NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies were little changed in a quiet session on Monday, with
the backdrop of a looming U.S. fiscal crisis and concern over
Greece damping investor sentiment.
Data showing Japan's economy shrank 0.9 percent in the three
months to September further weighed on sentiment, and a gauge of
U.S.-traded shares of Japanese companies fell 0.9
percent and those from Asia dipped 0.19 percent. Nidec
Corp was down 2.2 percent to $16.01 and Sony Corp
fell 1.9 percent to $10.65.
Equities and other risk markets continue to be weighed down
by U.S. government spending cuts and tax increases that could
start taking effect early next year and throw the economy into
recession, unless Congress acts.
Investors have also expected the disbursement of another
tranche of aid for debt-ladden Greece after the country approved
a tough 2013 budget. Delays are likely as there was no agreement
on how to make its debts sustainable.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
dipped 0.06 percent, while the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
edged up 0.01 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
less than 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares closed down 0.26 percent.
Among the largest percentage gainers were ADRs of British
banks. Barclays plc rose 2.1 percent to $14.84, RBS
added 2.7 percent to $8.73 and Lloyds Banking Group
gained 4 percent to $2.84.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.54 percent weighed by Brazilian shares, with Rio de
Janeiro-based energy giant Petrobras off 2 percent at
$20.40.