NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies fell on Tuesday on worries over the euro zone's debt
crisis after a clash between Greece's international lenders over
how the country can bring its debts to a sustainable level.
In New York, shares of National Bank of Greece
tumbled 4.9 percent to $1.95.
Euro zone finance ministers suggested Greece should be given
until 2022 to lower its debt-to-GDP ratio to 120 percent, but
International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde insisted the
existing target of 2020 should remain.
Some bank shares bucked the downward momentum. Speculation
from traders that Spain may be close to asking for a bailout
pushed shares of Santander up 1.6 percent at $7.03.
In other moves, Vodafone fell after the British
mobile operator wrote down the value of its businesses in Spain
and Italy, and lowered its cash-flow forecast. Vodafone lost 2.7
percent to $25.69.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
fell 0.5 percent, while U.S. equities markets also
weakened.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
off 0.3 percent, though the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares ended modestly higher as banks rose on the talk of a
Spain bailout.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs lost 1.1
percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
was down 0.5 percent.