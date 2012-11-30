NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S.-listed shares of overseas
companies edged higher on Friday along with energy companies,
while shares of mining companies ended mostly in negative
territory.
Shares of PetroChina were up 1.5 percent at $133.15
in New York, while shares of BP Plc were up 1.1 percent
at $41.76 and shares of China Petroleum & Chemical were
up 1.3 percent at $105.90.
The gains followed a rise in oil futures. Brent crude oil
futures for January delivery rose by 47 cents, or 0.42
percent, to $111.23 a barrel.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras, however,
declined 2.8 percent to $17.97. The company said on Friday it
plans to save $5.4 billion on transport and other logistics
operations by 2020.
In the mining sector, shares of gold companies AngloGold
Ashanti of South Afraica fell 2 percent to $30.97 while
shares of Gold Fields declined 2.3 percent to $12.28.
In the metals market, spot gold was down 0.8 percent
at $1,711.30 an ounce.
Shares of BHP Billiton were down 0.2 percent at
$72.04.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was up 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was up 0.02 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up
0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
0.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs was down 0.5 percent.