NEW YORK Dec 17 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies advanced on Monday, led by Asian shares after a political victory by Japan's Liberal Democratic party, and signs of progress in negotiations for the "fiscal cliff" in the United States.

The win by the conservative party in Japan paved the way for pressure to be put on the Bank of Japan by its next prime minister, Shinzo Abe, to implement an aggressive monetary policy.

Panasonic Corp gained 2.6 percent to $5.86 while Honda Motor Co added 0.5 percent to $33.88 in New York trade.

Japan's Nikkei average climbed to an 8-1/2-month high and the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 0.4 percent.

Adding to the positive tone were signs of movement in fiscal cliff talks over the weekend, with Republican House Speaker John Boehner edging slightly closer to President Barack Obama's key demands as they try to avert the steep tax hikes and spending cuts set to take effect unless Congress intervenes by Dec. 31. Obama and Boehner met at the White House on Monday to try to reach a budget deal.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts gained 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index climbed 0.9 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.2 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.07 percent.

Vodafone Group shares slipped 0.9 percent to $25.61, weighed down by a drop in peer KPN after the Dutch company cut its dividend.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs edged up 0.02 percent.