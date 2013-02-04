NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S.-listed shares of foreign
companies slumped on Monday, with the losses driven by weakness
in Europe, where political uncertainty spurred investors to take
profits.
A corruption scandal in Spain and polls showing Italy's
former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi regaining ground ahead
of elections this month triggered fresh concern over the
potential hit to euro zone stability and growth.
While equities have been strong performers lately, recently
closing at multi-year highs, many investors continue to worry
about the global economy's growth prospects.
Bank stocks, which are closely tied to the pace of growth,
were among the weakest performers on Monday. Barclays Plc
dropped 2.9 percent to $18.34 while HSBC Holding
was off 2 percent at $55.71. National Bank of Greece
sank 4.4 percent to $1.53. The FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares skidded 1.4 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
plunged 2.5 percent, the biggest daily drop for the index since
June 21, 2012. The fall far outpaced the 1.9 percent drop in the
BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
, which was off 1.9 percent. The S&P 500
fell 1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.8
percent. Shares in Hong Kong edged lower while Chinese stocks
hit multi-month highs.
Among Asian financials, Korea's KB Financial fell 1.4
percent to $34.19 while Woori Finance was off 0.6 percent
at $34.68.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 1.5 percent.
Among the most active ADRs, China's Sky-Mobi Ltd
rose 1 percent to $1.97 after reporting earnings that beat
expectations.
South Africa's Harmony Gold Mining surged 8.2
percent after reporting results and saying striking workers may
return to its Kusasalethu mine as early as next week.