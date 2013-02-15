NEW YORK Feb 15 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Friday and for the week, with European banks among the day's worst performers.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts was down 0.4 percent and posted a loss of 0.7 percent for the week, its second straight down week.

Deutsche Bank shares were down 1.8 percent at $47.87, while the shares of UBS were down 2.1 percent at $16.50 and the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland were down 1.9 percent at $10.65.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was down 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 0.3 percent, while the leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.02 percent.