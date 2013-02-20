NEW YORK Feb 20 The U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies dropped more than 1 percent on Wednesday as
energy and mining ADRs fell with commodity prices.
The shares of Brazilian miner Vale fell 3.8 percent
to $18.59 in New York, while global miner BHP Billiton's
sank 4.2 percent to $77.06. The shares of South Africa's
AngloGold Ashanti dropped 7.2 percent to $24.81.
Among energy companies, BP Plc shares were down 1.8
percent at $40.80, while the shares Brazil's Petrobras
were down 3.3 percent at $15.75.
Gold prices tumbled to their lowest since July after minutes
from the last Federal Reserve meeting showed the central bank
might have to slow or stop buying assets. U.S. March crude
fell $2.20, or 2.28 percent, to settle at $94.46 a
barrel.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was down 1.5 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index was down 1.2 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 1.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of
top shares closed down 0.3 percent
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down
1.1 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs dropped 2.1 percent.