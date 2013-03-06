By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S.-listed shares of Latin
American companies rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday,
boosted by an 11.7 percent gain in shares of Petrobras
after it announced an increase in the price of diesel.
Brazil's state-led oil company said late Tuesday it would
raise by 5 percent the wholesale price of diesel fuel, the
country's most-used motor oil. Losses on fuel
prices have cut into money that could be used on investment.
Petrobras shares were up 11.7 percent at $16.18 in New York.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs,
up 1.6 percent, far outpaced the rest of the ADR market, which
was essentially flat.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American depositary receipts
was down 0.03 percent.
Among other Latin American shares, shares of Brazilian miner
Vale were up 2.6 percent at $18.44 while shares of
Brazil's Banco Santander were up 5 percent at $7.73.
Shares of Mexico's Cemex were up 0.8 percent at $11.42.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slipped 0.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares was down 0.3 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up
0.2 percent.