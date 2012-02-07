NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies climbed on Tuesday as profit forecasts from companies including Toyota provided some relief on concerns over a weaker earnings picture.

Shares of Toyota, Japan's No. 1 automaker, gained 2.4 percent to $79.61 in New York after it raised its full-year profit forecast by more than a third. The guidance, however, was still below analysts' expectations.

ArcelorMittal forecast improvement in the first half of 2012. U.S.-listed shares of the world's largest steelmaker rose 3.4 percent to $22.17.

In the United States, earnings for S&P 500 companies have lost some of their upward momentum in the latest reporting period, with the percentage of companies beating analysts' earnings and revenue estimates so far down from recent quarters.

That trend has raised some worries about the outlook for the rest of the year, and analysts have said weakness in Europe is partly behind a dampened outlook.

Shares of Sanofi gained 2.3 percent to $37.54 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its lotion to treat head lice.

On the downside, shares of Swiss bank UBS AG slipped 0.7 percent to $14.27 as its earnings came in below forecasts, signaling there may be more damage to come for the banking sector.

Investors are waiting anxiously for the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece, which needs the aid to avoid a messy default.

It's the latest point of focus in the euro zone sovereign debt crisis. The crisis has kept investors on edge for months, with banks seen among the most affected by any fallout from the crisis.

Shares of Credit Suisse were down 0.5 percent at $27.35 on Tuesday, while shares of other European banks were higher. Shares of Deutsche Bank were up 1.5 percent at $44.84.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts ended with a gain of 0.6 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was up 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was up 0.4 percent, and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs was up 0.7 percent.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras were up 1.8 percent after departing Chief Executive Jose Sergio Gabrielli said the company will surpass 2011 oil and gas output this year. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)