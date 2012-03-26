NEW YORK, March 26 Argentine shares listed in
New York fell on Monday as the United States suspended trade
benefits, Fitch warned of government interference in the
country's energy sector, and data showed that Latin America's
No. 3 economy grew at its slowest pace in two years.
The drop was in stark contrast to the rally in world equity
markets and the rest of Latin America, where shares in Mexico
hit an all-time high. The BNY Mellon index of Latin American
shares rose 1.9 percent.
U.S. President Barack Obama said he was suspending trade
benefits for Argentina because of the South American country's
failure to pay more than $300 million in compensation awards in
two disputes involving American investors.
Ratings agency Fitch downgraded the debt of energy company
YPF S.A, citing the "recent withdrawal of concessions
which suggests a greater degree of government interference in
the energy sector, particularly towards YPF." The stock fell 3.2
percent to $27.72.
The overall Argentine market as measured by the Bank of New
York Mellon's index of the country shares traded in New York
fell 3 percent. That compared with a rise of 1.4 percent
in the BNY Mellon's global ADR index.
Argentina's economy grew 5.5 percent year-on-year in
January, marking its slowest rate in two years and just a hair
below December's pace, government data showed on Monday.
Latin America's No. 3 economy has boomed at China-like rates
during most of the last nine years, expanding by 8.9 percent in
2011, but activity is now cooling.
Global stocks rose and the S&P 500 rebounded from its worst
week so far this year to retake a four-year high after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled supportive monetary
policy will remain even though the job picture is better.
Other Argentine stocks to fall in New York included Pampa
Energia, down 2.1 percent at $8.40, and Telecom
Argentina, down 4.4 percent at $17.82. Mercadolibre Inc
, an online commerce platform, was the only company to
buck the trend, rising 4.6 percent to $101.76.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
1.4 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.9 percent at 1,089 points.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1
percent.