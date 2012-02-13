NEW YORK Feb 13 Greek shares listed in New York rose sharply on Monday after the nation's leaders agreed austerity measures that international lenders are demanding in return for a bailout.

The 130 billion euro rescue package is intended to prevent the country triggering a chaotic default when 14.5 billion of its debt becomes due for repayment on March 20.

The National Bank of Greece surged 12.5 percent to $3.87 in New York trading to post its best daily percentage gain in two weeks. The stock has more than doubled in value since mid-January but is still down over 90 percent since late 2007 when it traded for over $66.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts rose 1.3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.7 percent.

Other Greek shares that did well in New York included Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Co, Europe's largest bottler and vendor of Coca-Cola products, serving 28 countries. The stock rose 3.7 percent to $19.91.

Among big gainers in Europe were some of the region's most important banks that have seen their share prices recover recently as the worse fears over Europe's debt crisis appear to fade.

Shares in Great Britain's Lloyd's Banking Group rose 2.2 percent to $3.28, while shares in ING, the Dutch banking group, rose 2.8 percent to $8.78.

The overall European market was in line with the headline index. The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 1.3 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.7 percent at 1,071.63 points.

On a regional basis the performance of other areas was fairly uniform.

Asian shares traded in New York gained after local markets rallied on optimism of Greece's deal. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs added 1.6 percent.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.6 percent to 8,999.18 but fell short of last week's February options settlement price of 9,011.16 and its 200-day moving average near 9,055.