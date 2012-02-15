NEW YORK Feb 15 Asian shares traded in New York rallied on Wednesday, countering weakness in the wider market, as action by central banks drove local indexes to new highs in overnight trading.

Japanese shares led the way with the BNY Mellon country index rising 2 percent. Sony Corp was one of the biggest gainers in New York, climbing 4.4 percent to $19.99. Toyota Motors rose 3.2 percent to $82.56.

Japan's Nikkei rallied to a six-month closing high and the broader Topix index breached the 800 level after the Bank of Japan expanded its asset buying program the previous day.

Hong Kong and Chinese shares jumped as local benchmark indexes closed above long-term resistance levels for the first time since mid-2011. In New York, China Life Insurance Co added 2.2 percent to $44.32.

Gains in the overnight session accelerated after comments by China's central bank that Beijing will continue to invest in euro zone government debt. The Shanghai Composite Index ended at its highest since Dec. 1 while the Hang Seng Index produced its best close since Aug. 4.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs rose 1.1 percent.

Gains in Asia outstripped the rest of the market. The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 0.5 percent.

There was weakness in European shares as the euro fell to a more than one-week low against the dollar as euro zone officials considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell 0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.6 percent at 1075.75.

Several big British names went ex-dividend and that weighed heavily on their performance in New York. Drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, oil major BP, and consumer products group Unilever all lost their payout attractions.

AstraZeneca fell 0.9 percent to $45.22, GlaxoSmithKline fell 0.2 percent to $44.48, BP lost 0.1 percent to $45.96 and Unilever dropped 0.7 percent to $32.24.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs fell 0.9 percent.