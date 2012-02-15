NEW YORK Feb 15 Asian shares traded in
New York rallied on Wednesday, countering weakness in the wider
market, as action by central banks drove local indexes to new
highs in overnight trading.
Japanese shares led the way with the BNY Mellon country
index rising 2 percent. Sony Corp was one of the
biggest gainers in New York, climbing 4.4 percent to $19.99.
Toyota Motors rose 3.2 percent to $82.56.
Japan's Nikkei rallied to a six-month closing high and the
broader Topix index breached the 800 level after the Bank of
Japan expanded its asset buying program the previous day.
Hong Kong and Chinese shares jumped as local benchmark
indexes closed above long-term resistance levels for the first
time since mid-2011. In New York, China Life Insurance Co
added 2.2 percent to $44.32.
Gains in the overnight session accelerated after comments by
China's central bank that Beijing will continue to invest in
euro zone government debt. The Shanghai Composite Index
ended at its highest since Dec. 1 while the Hang Seng Index
produced its best close since Aug. 4.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 1.1 percent.
Gains in Asia outstripped the rest of the market. The BNY
Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts
fell 0.2 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500
index fell 0.5 percent.
There was weakness in European shares as the euro fell to a
more than one-week low against the dollar as euro zone officials
considered ways to delay a second bailout package for Greece.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.6 percent at 1075.75.
Several big British names went ex-dividend and that weighed
heavily on their performance in New York. Drugmakers AstraZeneca
and GlaxoSmithKline, oil major BP, and
consumer products group Unilever all lost their payout
attractions.
AstraZeneca fell 0.9 percent to $45.22, GlaxoSmithKline fell
0.2 percent to $44.48, BP lost 0.1 percent to $45.96 and
Unilever dropped 0.7 percent to $32.24.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
fell 0.9 percent.