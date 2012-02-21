NEW YORK Feb 21 Overseas shares traded in the United States ended little changed on Tuesday after a long-awaited bailout deal for Greece failed to ease concerns about the future of the euro zone's most troubled country.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts fell 0.1 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed up 0.1 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs fell 0.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs lost 0.3 percent.

Japan's Nikkei share average dipped after failing to top the key 9,500 level on Tuesday.

U.S.-listed shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc lost 1 percent to $5.08. Mizuho Financial Group also fell 0.9 percent to $3.20.

Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan and Nikkei average index have started 2012 strongly, with the MSCI benchmark up 13.5 percent and the Nikkei up 12 percent year-to-date, outperforming an 8 percent rise in Wall Street's S&P 500.

U.S. traded shares of European companies were little changed. After months of political brinksmanship and stalled negotiations, euro zone leaders agreed on Greece's 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue package.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose 0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.5 percent.