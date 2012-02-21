NEW YORK Feb 21 Overseas shares traded in
the United States ended little changed on Tuesday after a
long-awaited bailout deal for Greece failed to ease concerns
about the future of the euro zone's most troubled country.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts fell 0.1 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index closed up
0.1 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 0.6 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs lost 0.3 percent.
Japan's Nikkei share average dipped after failing to top the
key 9,500 level on Tuesday.
U.S.-listed shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
lost 1 percent to $5.08. Mizuho Financial Group
also fell 0.9 percent to $3.20.
Both MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan and Nikkei average index have
started 2012 strongly, with the MSCI benchmark up 13.5 percent
and the Nikkei up 12 percent year-to-date, outperforming an 8
percent rise in Wall Street's S&P 500.
U.S. traded shares of European companies were little
changed. After months of political brinksmanship and stalled
negotiations, euro zone leaders agreed on Greece's 130 billion
euro ($172 billion) rescue package.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.1 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed down 0.5 percent.