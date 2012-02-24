NEW YORK Feb 24 U.S.-listed shares of
foreign companies rose on Friday to their highest level in
almost seven months, supported by gains in major markets
worldwide and a decline in the U.S. dollar.
The euro rose to its highest in more than two months against
the dollar in a rally that analysts say could be sustained in
the near term. Dollar-denominated shares of foreign companies
are more attractive to overseas investors when the greenback
weakens.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts added 0.54 percent while the S&P
500 index edged up 0.17 percent to close at its highest
since June 2008.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
gained 0.46 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index
of top shares in the continent closed up 0.17 percent.
European markets edged up bolstered by companies with
exposure to faster-growing foreign markets that are better
protected from the bloc's economic and debt woes.
Among the largest percentage movers in European ADRs were
shares of Deutsche Bank, up 4.6 percent to $46.81 and
Nokia, up 4.7 percent to $5.80.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
rose 0.71 percent with overall gains in Taiwan and Seoul as well
as multi-month closing highs in both the Shanghai and Tokyo
markets.
Japan's top exporters were some of the biggest movers among
the region's ADRs as the yen tumbled across the board. Against
the euro, the Japanese currency fell to its lowest in nearly
four months.
ADRs of Honda Motor, Sony and Panasonic
all rose more than 2 percent.
In Latin America, the benchmark Brazilian stocks index
closed at 10-month highs. The BNY Mellon index of top Latin
American ADRs added 0.55 percent.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)