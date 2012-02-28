NEW YORK Feb 28 Gold and silver miners
listed in New York rose sharply on Tuesday as precious metals
markets rallied on an expected injection of cheap money from the
European Central Bank.
Precious metals, especially gold, are seen as a hedge
against inflation as central banks add liquidity to economies to
boost growth. Gold prices rose 1 percent toward $1,800 an
ounce, while silver rallied 4 percent to a five-month
high.
The rise had an immediate knock-on effect on shares of
mining companies, many of which are located outside the United
States in countries such as Canada and South Africa but traded
on equity markets in New York.
The ARCA Gold Bugs index, which tracks the
performance of 17 of the biggest gold miners with listings in
New York, rose 2.3 percent. Canada's Barrick Gold, the
world's largest gold miner, rose 2.4 percent to $49.65.
On the silver side, Silvercorp Metal, rose 5.4
percent to $7.83. But there were also gains across the precious
metals spectrum. Platinum Group Metals rose 2.7 percent
to $1.50.
"The trend indicator on the pair (gold and silver) is solid
and increasing," wrote Andre Bakhos, director of market
analytics," at Lek Securities in New York.
"Whether this is indicative of a bet on the economy or not
is neither here nor there, but to buy silver as a stand-alone,
or to pair it versus gold is the play."
Gold rallied as the euro rose 0.5 percent versus the
dollar ahead of an expected cash injection of 500 billion euros
from the ECB on Wednesday. The move is seen as buying more time
for policymakers to sort out the sovereign debt crisis.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts rose 0.9 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.3
percent.
Elsewhere, Data Explorers, a financial data analysis
company, pointed to high levels of short interest in the global
auto industry among both new and old manufacturers.
They highlighted Hong Kong-traded BYD Co Ltd,
down 1.9 percent to $6.36, and France's Peugeot SA,
down 2 percent to $20.62. Both of those stocks are traded on the
over-the-counter Pink Sheets in the United States.
"Hong Kong listed BYD saw short covering between December
and the end of January but short interest has spiked back up
recently to a six-month high of 8 percent," said Data Explorers
in a note published late on Monday.
"It has not escaped people's attention that Peugeot
Citroen's financial liabilities were (on Jan. 1) 999 percent
larger than the value of the business."
The question for short sellers will be if a sharp rebound in
automakers shares this year on the back of signs of an improving
economy will be sustained, said Data Explorers.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
0.6 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.2 percent at 1,076.12.
Among Asian ADRs, the BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs was up 1.3 percent and the BNY Mellon
index of leading Latin American ADRs rose 1.5 percent.