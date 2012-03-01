NEW YORK Feb 13 Latin American stocks
traded in the United States rose on Thursday after local shares
touched a new 7-month high as Brazil's finance minister quashed
reports the country would tax equity purchases by foreigners.
Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega ruled out taxing
foreign direct investment despite reports to the contrary and
said foreign investors remain welcome even as President Dilma
Rousseff slammed rich nations for unleashing a "tsunami" of
cheap money that was causing the real to appreciate.
Itau Unibanco, Brazil's largest non-government
bank, rose 4.3 percent to $21.70. Vale SA, the world's
largest iron ore producer, rose 2 percent to $25.63.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts rose 1.1 percent, while the
Standard & Poor's 500 index added 0.6
percent.
In the Latin American arena, shares of Argentine energy
company YPF, controlled by Spain's Repsol, shot
up 12.4 percent to $29.49 after President Cristina Fernandez
announced no new measures affecting the company.
Fernandez was widely expected to announce steps against the
company, which has faced intense government pressure in recent
weeks to boost its production of oil and natural gas.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
rose 1.7 percent.
The U.S.-traded shares of Research in Motion fell
sharply on Thursday on concerns about shipments of its
BlackBerry this quarter that may prompt it to offer an even
bleaker outlook for its flagship smartphone.
The shares of Research In Motion dropped 4.1
percent to $13.58 after the warning from an influential analyst.
Jefferies analyst Peter Misek wrote in a note to clients that
the latest version of the smartphone has failed to impress U.S.
consumers.
The U.S. stocks' advance reversed declines from the previous
session after some positive data on the labor market and solid
monthly sales from retailers encouraged buying.
Stocks also got a lift as newly available cheap cash from
the European Central Bank helped some sovereign bond yields to
fall and further allayed default risks.
Barclays rose 3.1 percent to $16.05. It was one of
the strongest performers in a solid showing from European
financial stocks.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs rose
1.2 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares
closed up 1.1 percent at 1,086.72.
French utility Veolia Environnement said it was in
exclusive talks with a possible buyer for its stake in a
transport joint venture, raising hopes it will deliver plans to
sell assets and cut debt despite talk of boardroom divisions.
The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 15.6 percent to
$14.02.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Jan Paschal)