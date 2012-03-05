NEW YORK, March 5 U.S.-listed shares of
foreign companies fell on Monday, led lower by Asian shares
after China announced its lowest annual growth target in eight
years.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts fell 0.8 percent while the Standard
& Poor's 500 index lost 0.4 percent.
Speaking at the annual session of China's National People's
Congress (NPC), Premier Wen Jiabao cut the country's 2012 growth
target to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent annual
goal as Beijing looks to wean the economy off reliance on
external demand and foreign capital.
Hong Kong and China shares declined with financial and
growth-sensitive sectors hit on concerns that Chinese demand
will slow.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
fell 1.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese
ADRs lost 2.3 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of China Telecom fell 1.3 percent
to $60.08. China Unicom lost 2.6 percent to $17.57.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs fell
0.3 percent, while the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs lost 1.8 percent.
(Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)