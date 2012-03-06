By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S.-listed shares of
foreign companies dropped on Tuesday on global growth
concerns and questions about the likelihood that a Greek debt
restructuring deal could be completed this week.
Investors shunned riskier assets on concerns Greece and its
bondholders may fail to meet a Thursday deadline for a deal on a
bond swap. The agreement is a necessary component of a bailout
for the country, which is needed to avoid a disorderly default.
A confirmation of shrinking output in the 17 countries
sharing the euro from the European Union's statistics office
Eurostat and the recent cut by China of its growth target fueled
concerns about a slowing in the global economy.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts (ADRs) dropped 3 percent, its
biggest decline since Nov. 9. The Standard & Poor's 500 index
fell 1.4 percent, its biggest decline since Dec.
12 and first decline of more than 1 percent in 2012.
Selling was widespread, with ADRs more closely tied to
economic fortunes, such as financials, among the hardest hit.
HSBC Holding lost 3 percent to $43.10. Spain's Banco
Santander shed 5.2 percent to $7.79.
Energy-related stocks also lost ground as supply and
geopolitical concerns eased and sent oil prices lower. Both U.S
and Brent crude fell more than 1.5 percent. PetroChina
declined 3.6 percent to $141.17 and Brazil's Petrobras
slid 5.7 percent to $27.92.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs
slumped 3.1 percent for its biggest drop in four months, while
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down
2.4 percent at 1,054.63.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs
declined 2.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin
American ADRs dipped 3.9 percent.