NEW YORK, March 6 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies dropped on Tuesday on global growth concerns and questions about the likelihood that a Greek debt restructuring deal could be completed this week.

Investors shunned riskier assets on concerns Greece and its bondholders may fail to meet a Thursday deadline for a deal on a bond swap. The agreement is a necessary component of a bailout for the country, which is needed to avoid a disorderly default.

A confirmation of shrinking output in the 17 countries sharing the euro from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat and the recent cut by China of its growth target fueled concerns about a slowing in the global economy.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) dropped 3 percent, its biggest decline since Nov. 9. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1.4 percent, its biggest decline since Dec. 12 and first decline of more than 1 percent in 2012.

Selling was widespread, with ADRs more closely tied to economic fortunes, such as financials, among the hardest hit. HSBC Holding lost 3 percent to $43.10. Spain's Banco Santander shed 5.2 percent to $7.79.

Energy-related stocks also lost ground as supply and geopolitical concerns eased and sent oil prices lower. Both U.S and Brent crude fell more than 1.5 percent. PetroChina declined 3.6 percent to $141.17 and Brazil's Petrobras slid 5.7 percent to $27.92.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs slumped 3.1 percent for its biggest drop in four months, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 2.4 percent at 1,054.63.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs declined 2.4 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dipped 3.9 percent.