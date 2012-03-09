NEW YORK, March 9 U.S.-listed shares of foreign companies edged lower on Friday after a better-than-expected payrolls report signaled an improving domestic economy and pushed the dollar higher.

U.S. employers added more than 200,000 workers to their payrolls for a third straight month in February, and the unemployment rate held at a three-year low of 8.3 percent.

The report adds to a string of recent economic data which points to an economy that is slowly building steam versus struggling economies around the globe and lifted the dollar against a basket of major currencies.

An improving dollar makes American Depositary Receipts more expensive to buy and weakens demand for them.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) shed 0.05 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 0.6 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs lost 0.5 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 0.4 percent at 1079.37 points.

Vodafone Group slipped 1.4 percent to $26.63 after a regulator extended the deadline to March 29 for rival bidder Tata Communications to offer for Britain's Cable & Wireless Worldwide, forcing the telecom's hand on a decision.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs gained 0.9 percent and the BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs shed 0.3 percent.

China Mobile Ltd jumped 5.2 percent to $55.35 after Goldman Sachs upgraded China's large mobile operator to buy from neutral.