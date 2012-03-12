By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S.-listed shares of
overseas companies fell on Monday, led by declines in Latin
American ADRs after Chinese trade data underscored worries about
demand.
Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras were down
2 percent at $27.38 in New York. Shares of miner Vale
were down 2.6 percent at $22.48. China is Brazil's biggest
trading partner.
China reported its largest trade deficit in at least a
decade, adding to concerns about the outlook of the global
economy for investors.
Also hurting Brazilian ADRs was a move by the government to
extend the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt. The
country's real slid more than 2 percent on the
news.
Shares of Brazil's Banco Bradesco were down 1.7
percent at $17.93.
Metals and mining shares edged down across the board as
copper and gold prices declined. In New York, the May COMEX
contract fell 2.10 cents to finish at $3.8375 per tonne.
U.S. April gold futures settled down $11.70 at $1,699.80
an ounce.
Shares of global miner BHP Billiton were down 0.9
percent at $73.50 while shares of Canada's Goldcorp were
down 1.6 percent at $46.57 and shares of Canada's Yamana Gold
were down 3 percent at $16.32.
The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary
Receipts was down 0.5 percent. The Standard
& Poor's 500 index was up 0.02 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs
dropped 1.5 percent.
The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was
down 0.01 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian
ADRs was down 1 percent.
Among Japanese ADRs, shares of Canon fell 2 percent
to $45.20.
(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)