NEW YORK, March 12 U.S.-listed shares of overseas companies fell on Monday, led by declines in Latin American ADRs after Chinese trade data underscored worries about demand.

Shares of Brazilian oil company Petrobras were down 2 percent at $27.38 in New York. Shares of miner Vale were down 2.6 percent at $22.48. China is Brazil's biggest trading partner.

China reported its largest trade deficit in at least a decade, adding to concerns about the outlook of the global economy for investors.

Also hurting Brazilian ADRs was a move by the government to extend the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt. The country's real slid more than 2 percent on the news.

Shares of Brazil's Banco Bradesco were down 1.7 percent at $17.93.

Metals and mining shares edged down across the board as copper and gold prices declined. In New York, the May COMEX contract fell 2.10 cents to finish at $3.8375 per tonne. U.S. April gold futures settled down $11.70 at $1,699.80 an ounce.

Shares of global miner BHP Billiton were down 0.9 percent at $73.50 while shares of Canada's Goldcorp were down 1.6 percent at $46.57 and shares of Canada's Yamana Gold were down 3 percent at $16.32.

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts was down 0.5 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.02 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading Latin American ADRs dropped 1.5 percent.

The BNY Mellon index of leading European ADRs was down 0.01 percent. The BNY Mellon index of leading Asian ADRs was down 1 percent.

Among Japanese ADRs, shares of Canon fell 2 percent to $45.20. (Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Andrew Hay)